Manchester United interested in extending David De Gea’s contract



Manchester United are exploring the possibility of extending David De Gea‘s contract.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the club want to tie down their goalkeeper on a long-term deal.

De Gea is currently the second-highest paid player at the club, earning £375,000 per week, just behind Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Spaniard has been back to his best this season, saving United on multiple occasions.

His world class saves have earned his team plenty of points.

There has however been criticism from a section of the fanbase regarding his ability on the ball.

Some believe that United are held back in their build-up play due to the goalkeeper’s lack of capability to pass.

ESPN‘s Rob Dawson also reports that new manager Erik ten Hag has concerns regarding De Gea’s suitability to his system.

The Dutchman’s gameplay revolves around keeping control in possession – something which starts from the back.

United are not expected to address the goalkeeping situation this summer due to other priorities.

It will be fascinating to see how De Gea adapts to Ten Hag’s style of play.

If United are looking at future goalkeeping options, then there are quite a few notable candidates they could go for.

Genk’s Maarten Vandervordt and Saint Etienne’s Stefan Bajic are two great options, with high potential.