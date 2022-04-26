Player ratings: Manchester United u23s 1-1 Arsenal u23s

Manchester United’s u23s were held to a 1-1 draw to Arsenal at Old Trafford on Friday night. Here are our player ratings for the match:

(A score of 6 is around average)

Radek Vitek – 6.5 – Wasn’t troubled by Arsenal’s half chances. Could have possibly done better to palm the ball away initially on Arsenal’s goal but it was a difficult save.

Charlie Wellens – 7 – Came close to scoring with a well struck long range effort and was strong defensively stopping Marcelo Flores from getting barely a sniff all night.

Will Fish – 7 – Strong at the back and didn’t give Arsenal much to work with centrally and was very composed on the ball.

Rhys Bennett – 7 – Had one shaky moment on the ball early on but settled in beside Fish and had a good performance.

Alvaro Fernandez – 6.5 – Provided a spark in attack with his driving runs and incisive passing but was troubled defensively by Kido Taylor-Hart’s pace at times and could have been stronger in some challenges.

Martin Svidersky – 7 – Helped control the midfield with his tenacious tackling and kept it simple moving the ball quickly.

Charlie Savage – 7 – Controlled the midfield with his sprayed passes from deep and also looked to get forward and involved around the Arsenal box with some clever touches and quick passes.

Noam Emeran – 8 – The key danger man on the night, Emeran’s pace and movement caused Arsenal all sorts of trouble. Took his really well and could have had a number of assists if he just fine tuned the final pass.

Shola Shoretire – 6.5 – A fantastic pass to grab an assist and a few more bright spots in the second half but was nearly anonymous in the first half.

Hannibal Mejbri – 6 – Had to settle for only flashes of moments as he struggled to make meaningful contributions. Ran down alleys and lost possession when trying to force it and was better off keeping it simple.

D’Mani Mellor – 7.5 – As hard working as ever with his relentless pressing and stretched the backline with his movement and runs in behind. Could have walked away with a goal or two on another day.

Substitutes

Isak Hansen-Aaroen – 6 – Some clever touches down the left wing and moved the ball well but didn’t have a lot of time to make a large impact.

Mateo Mejia – N/A – Didn’t play long enough to make an impact.