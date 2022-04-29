Match review: Manchester United 1 – 1 Chelsea

On Thursday night, Manchester United took an unconvincing draw in the Premier League fixture against Chelsea at home.

The game ended 1-1 despite Chelsea dominating much of the possession.

The opening ten minutes saw half-hearted chances for both sides. Fernandes latched onto a cross but could only head it into the keeper’s arms whilst Havertz toed one wide.

Another chance for the Reds came from a corner but Ronaldo’s overhead kick went high and wide.

The first real chance of the half came for Havertz who was given too much space by the defenders. Luckily, de Gea stood strong, making himself big and blocking Havertz’s shot.

Kai Havertz was causing Manchester United all kinds of problems as he ran in behind the defence and got his shot off again, this time finding the side netting.

It felt like only a matter of time before Chelsea would make the breakthrough as United lacked confidence and conviction.

In the second half, United had turned it up just a notch and pushed forward but they were almost caught out on the counter, Havertz once again at the centre of the drama.

Around the 60 minute mark, the inevitable happened – Chelsea scored.

Reece James, who was having a great game, crossed it in whilst Havertz rose to meet it. His header deflected backwards whilst Alonso took it on the volley and slotted it past de Gea.

The lead was short-lived by the visitors though as two minutes later Ronaldo equalised.

Matic chipped the ball over the defence where Ronaldo was waiting. He controlled it with one touch and his second found the back of the net.

Ronaldo came close again later on in the half but Mendy kept out his near-post strike.

Two minutes later, James rattled the woodwork for Chelsea with a curling shot that had beat de Gea.

The result puts United further away from Champions League football next year as the team has all but given up on the feat.

Team: De Gea, Lindelof, Ronaldo, Rashford (Mata 78), Fernandes, Varane, Dalot, Telles, Matic (Jones 78), Elanga (Garnacho 90), McTominay