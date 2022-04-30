Matt judge resignation will change Manchester United’s transfer strategy



Manchester United’s chief negotiator Matt Judge resigned earlier today.

He was brought in by the club along with Ed Woodward in 2012, from JP Morgan.

Judge was responsible for transfer negotiations and contract renewals since 2014.

He was described by former United manager Louis van Gaal as Woodward’s right-hand man.

Judge was responsible for sounding out players’ agents and negotiating contracts during transfer season.

He will now not be involved in this summer’s transfer business.

United could see this as a change in direction, and a new step towards modernisation.

The Telegraph report that the club are already working to find a suitable replacement to handle transfer dealings.

After the sacking of the chief scouts Jim Lawlor and Marcel Bout, this is a huge step taken toward structurally changing the club.

It is strategically been led by United’s Director of Football John Murtough, after consulting Ralf Rangnick.

United fans should be excited as the club is finally moving in a positive direction.

The summer of 2022 could be one of the most important in the club’s history, with a massive squad overhaul likely to take place.

Rangnick mentioned that the club would change their strategy of signing marquee players to that of signing young and hungry players willing to improve the team.