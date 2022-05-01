Dylan Levitt hopes to earn chance under Erik Ten Hag after impressive loan

Impressing on loan in Scotland, Dylan Levitt has recently set his targets for next season including impressing his new boss, Erik Ten Hag.

Currently, on loan at Dundee United, Levitt has notched four goals from midfield so far as he plays a key role in securing a Europa Conference League spot for The Tangerines.

After his impressive loan spell, the Welsh international has set his sights on returning to United and earning a spot in Wales’ World Cup squad.

Speaking with The Courier last week, Levitt said “with the new manager [ten Hag] going in at United, hopefully, I’ll get a chance.”

Slightly concerning though was the uncertainty around his contract situation as he quipped “my contract is up in the summer and it hasn’t been spoken about. Hopefully, I will hear something in the next few weeks.”

He remains optimistic though saying "I'd love to be able to go back and make an impact."

With his contract set to expire, the club does have an optional year extension than can be triggered but as of yet has not been.

The youngster’s attitude will be sure to impress Ten Hag as he wants “to get better every single day. That goes on forever.”

During his time in Scotland so far, Levitt has become a favourite among the fans and his teammates with defender Adrian Sporle saying “he was a great signing for the club. He is different, you realise he comes from Man Utd. He has great technique and quality. He is one of my favourites.”

The young midfielder scored a wonder goal last week as Dundee United fell to Hearts.

How about this solo goal from #mufc loanee Dylan Levitt yesterday? 🎩🪄 [clip via @spfl YouTube] pic.twitter.com/opPXM9Asgk — academyarena Utd (@academyarenaUTD) April 25, 2022

It is unclear as of yet what next season will look like for Levitt, but as it stands United have a talented young midfielder who deserves a contract extension and a chance to impress the new manager in the summer.