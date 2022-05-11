Frenkie De Jong: Manchester United close to securing FC Barcelona midfielder



Manchester United are reportedly closing in on the transfer of Frenkie De Jong from FC Barcelona.

According to Tier one Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, United will complete the deal this month for around €80 million.

☎️ NOTICIA @jijantesfc Antes del final de liga y con un 95% de probabilidades, Frenkie De Jong va a ser traspasado al Manchester United. Es un tema económico puro y duro. El Barça necesita vender un jugador que en el club no ha sido top Lo ampliamos en https://t.co/ddsJTtAFRd — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) May 11, 2022

Barcelona are in an economic crisis and are said to be forced to sell De Jong in the fear that they might not be able to recoup his transfer value next season.

The deal could be completed as early as this week, reports Miquel Blazquez.

🚨El Barça está cerca de traspasar a Frenkie de Jong al Manchester United a cambio de unos 80 millones de euros, vía @JijantesFC. #FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/wNVt1QBMhW — Miquel Blázquez (@BlazquezFont) May 11, 2022

If Man Utd do manage to pull this deal off, it could be one of the signings of the summer.

De Jong is one of the most technically proficient midfielders in the world and exactly what United in the centre of the park.

His ability to dictate tempo and control the game would vastly improve the overall gameplay.

The Dutchman can play as a lone six or further forward as a number eight.

Moreover, De Jong was an instrumental part of Erik ten Hag’s Ajax side that reached the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

The duo could recreate his manage at Old Trafford.

If the reported fee is true, it would take up a sizeable portion of the transfer budget.

United would have to compensate by buying cheaper options in other areas.