Erik ten Hag shares his thoughts on joining Manchester United



Erik ten Hag has shared his thoughts on managing Manchester United a few days after wrapping up the Eredivisie title with Ajax.

The Dutchman remained close-lipped for the past few weeks despite the confirmation of the move to United.

He wanted to focus his energy on successfully retaining the title with Ajax.

His team won the title in style, thrashing Heerenveen 5-0 at home.

After his last game in charge against Vitesse, Ten Hag was asked whether he would be taking a break before going to England to which he replied: “It’s time to turn the switch now.”

“It’s something that is needed because there is a lot to take care of and I have the energy for it.”

Ten Hag reportedly terminated his contract six weeks in advance to start work early in Manchester.

In a recent interview, Ten Hag spoke about his ambitions and his expectations for the Premier League.

He stated that he is disappointed about the club not making the Champions League and will miss the competition a lot.

“Painful for United, but also me. It’s a competition I’m going to miss incredibly. But the fact that I’m going to work in the Premier League makes up for a lot.”

“United has an enormous reach, worldwide.”

“I think I will encounter the same force fields at United as at Ajax, only a factor of three or four larger.”

He mentioned how pleased he is to work with Cristiano Ronaldo: “He is a giant that is still very ambitious.”

“Of course I want to keep him at Man Utd. He was important for them again this year, his stats are great.”