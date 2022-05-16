Player ratings: Manchester United u18s 3-1 Nottingham Forest u18s – FA Youth Cup Final

Manchester United’s u18s brought home silverware to Old Trafford to bring the supporters some joy at the end of the season as they defeated Nottingham Forest in the FA Youth Cup final.

Here are our player ratings for the match:

(A score of 6 is around average)

Radek Vitek – 5 – Made a terrible mistake for Forest’s goal and was shaky with his distributions.

Marc Jurado – 8 – Made several strong tackles and very important blocks at the back. Was also often the only defender capable of playing out from the back but didn’t venture too far forward often.

Rhys Bennett – 8.5 – A proper old school centre half performance with no frills on the ball but dominant in the air and some important last-ditch blocks. Capped off with a goal and almost a second.

Louis Jackson – 7 – Did well stepping up from the u16s on such a big occasion and got to grips with the physicality as the match went on.

Sam Murray – 6.5 – Provided the assist for the match’s opener and was decent overall but had a tough time with Josh Powell causing havoc down his wing.

Dan Gore – 7 – Quite a first half trying to deal with Forest’s packed midfield but picked up in the second half with some good passing.

Kobbie Mainoo – 7 – Not his best performance and couldn’t stamp his control in the first half but still provided his driving runs in the midfield.

Sam Mather – 6.5 – Had decent moments but drifted through the match too much.

Isak Hansen-Aaroen – 6.5 – Some moments of absolute quality on the ball and won the free kick for the first goal. But struggled with the physicality at times and couldn’t apply himself consistently over the match.

Alejandro Garnacho – 8 – Electric pace on show to pounce on loose balls to win the penalty and when scoring the third. But needs better decision making and less selfishness to round out his performance.

Charlie McNeill – 6 – Struggled to get involved and impose himself with Forest’s physical centre backs.

Substitutes

Maxi Oyedele – 7.5 – Came in and added some needed physicality in the midfield allowing the team to gain more control of the match.

Joe Hugill – 7 – Didn’t get on the ball much but was so important with his pressing that led to the turnover for the second goal and unsettled Forest’s solid backline.

Aljofree – 6 – Came on in the dying minutes and helped shore up the back.