Daley Blind believes Erik ten Hag deserves Manchester United’s full backing



Former Manchester United star Daley Blind has given his thoughts on the club appointing Erik ten Hag as manager.

He played a big part in Man Utd’s Europa League win under Jose Mourinho, often slotting at centre back due to the absence of Eric Bailly.

Blind is currently a part of Ten Hag’s title-winning Ajax side, playing either at left back or at the base of midfield.

In an interview with The Metro, he gave his opinion on his manager leaving to join Man Utd.

He stated: “Erik ten Hag is a great guy. It’s not an easy job, of course, but he doesn’t run away from it either.”

“He takes up the challenge.”

“I am quite confident in him at Manchester United but he needs the board behind him.”

“At Ajax, he had [Edwin] Van der Sar and [Marc] Overmars behind him whatever happened, also in bad times.”

“I hope he gets the time there, he is one of the best managers around.”

“Ten Hag leaves nothing to chance. Sometimes we faced an opponent that we would automatically underestimate and we thought, ‘we don’t need a 45-minute meeting for this.”

“But he approaches every single game the same, tactical training sessions.. everything is detailed.”

Ten Hag is expected to attend United’s final game of the season against Crystal Palace before taking office as permanent manager.