Manchester United to give Erik ten Hag a summer transfer budget of €140 million



Manchester United are reportedly willing to grant new manager Erik ten Hag €140 million to spend in his first transfer window.

According to Mike Verweij, the club are willing to fully back the new manager and give him €140m or more to get his required targets.

Ten Hag reportedly flew into London along with his assistant Mitchell Van der Gaag on Wednesday.

The club are looking to finalise the deal to appoint Ten Hag’s coaching staff including Van der Gaag and Steve McLaren.

…and official statement soon for Mitchell van der Gaag and Steve McClaren as part of Manchester United coaching staff, confirmed. 🔴🏃🏽 #MUFC Erik ten Hag wanted both of them and so the club completed the agreement as expected. ⤵️ https://t.co/f2LCyiYtnT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 18, 2022

The Dutchman is expected to attend Man Utd’s final game of the season against Crystal Palace away at Selhurst Park.

If West Ham United win their game against Brighton, United will require a win to qualify for the UEFA Europa League.

The club could be at risk of dropping into the Conference League which could lead to a further financial blow.

From a transfer front, United are looking at strengthening the midfield, with strong links to Frenkie De Jong as a possible target.

Samuel Luckhurst( Manchester Evening News) stated that the club were looking at a long-term replacement for Nemanja Matic in defensive midfield.

As per The Telegraph, Ten Hag is said to be keen to bring Ajax’s Jurien Timber and Lisandro Martinez along with him to Old Trafford to bolster the defence.

Brazilian winger Anthony has also been mentioned as a possible target in what seems like a raid on Ajax players.