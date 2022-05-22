David De Gea gives damning verdict after Manchester United’s 1-0 loss against Crystal Palace



Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea gave a harsh assessment of his team and season after another disappointing loss against Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils could not compete with the resilient Palace side who came away 1-0 winners.

Wilfred Zaha’s 37th-minute strike was enough for the hosts to come away with all the three points.

West Ham’s loss to Brighton means that United will play in the Europa League next season.

After the match De Gea spoke to the media and gave his thoughts on the season:

“The best thing that happened today is the season has finished.”

“I cannot wait. I am excited for the next season, new manager, and new players.”

“Hopefully, we will improve and put Manchester United in a better position. We need to trust in the future.”

“The new manager and staff are already looking for new players. Hopefully, they bring good ones with good character.”

“Ones who want to stay, stay at the club. Ones that don’t want to stay go out. You don’t have to stay here.”

“I want to forget this season and be 100% ready for the next season and be positive.”

“It has been horrible, a very bad season in all ways, it has been very tough. It is time to rest and prepare your minds for next season.”