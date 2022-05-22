Frenkie De Jong: Manchester United will make a strong bid for FC Barcelona midfielder



Manchester United are not giving up on their pursuit of Frenkie De Jong.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, the Red Devils are the club that is willing to make the strongest bid for the Dutchman.

Manchester United are the team that will bid strongest for Frenkie de Jong. Barcelona would be willing to sell him for €90m, possibly €80m – if a ‘dizzying’ offer arrives it will be presented to De Jong. #MUFC [@sport] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) May 21, 2022

Barcelona are reluctant to sell but will accept an offer of €80 million.

Erik ten Hag is said to be keen on reuniting with De Jong.

The two shared a great relationship at Ajax, and Ten Hag could make the Dutchman the crux of United’s midfield.

From a footballing point of view, this deal makes a lot of sense for Man Utd.

They lack a controller in midfield, someone who is comfortable in possession and can recycle the ball from deep.

De Jong is one of the most technically gifted footballers on the planner right now.

His quick feet, and ability to get out of tight spaces along with excellent passing make him the ideal fit for United.

He would easily slot into Ten Hag’s style of play, having played it before.

It could be difficult to convince him to join United, especially when the club have failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Ten Hag could try and convince De Jong to be a part of his project but it wouldn’t be fair to expect him not to look at more lucrative options like Manchester City, Paris Saint Germain and Bayern Munich.