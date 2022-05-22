Paul Pogba: Paris Saint-Germain to make one last push for Manchester United midfielder



Paris Saint-Germain are looking to make a final push to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United.

The Frenchman is expected to leave Old Trafford this summer, which a proposed move to Juventus on the cars as per Alfredo Pedulla.

https://twitter.com/AlfredoPedulla/status/1527401691024334848?s=20&t=nxuX7FQ_G8XxwgOIEOmdWA

Now James Ducker (The Telegraph) reports that PSG has entered the race to sign Pogba, with the Frenchman leaving for free at the expiration of his Man Utd contract this summer.

Juventus have offered Pogba a three-year deal worth around £10 million a season.

After successfully keeping Kylian Mbappe for another three years, the Ligue One giants are preparing to bolster their midfield by adding Pogba to their ranks.

Real Madrid is another club to watch out for as they could swoop in for the 29 year old.

After missing out on Mbappe, Los Blancos will be desperate for a marquee signing and Pogba could be just the one.

From a Man Utd point of view, it is the perfect time to part ways with the player.

Offering needless money should not be on the cards, especially when he is reluctant to stay.

The club are looking at possible replacements.

United, over the past week, have been linked with FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

This story mentions Barcelona’s financial crisis and how they could be willing to sell an asset to recoup money for the squad building.

FC Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong represents a different option to United’s existing ones.

He is different to Pogba but could change the way United play football.