Erik ten Hag gives his first interview as Manchester United manager



Erik ten Hag has given his first interview as Manchester United manager.

The Dutchman will take over as permanent manager after the end of the interim spell under Ralf Rangnick.

In the interview with MUTV, Ten Hag said that he is excited to join United, and is looking forward to bringing the club back where it belongs.

“I would say the word ‘exciting’. I really look forward to doing this job, at this club with massive history, and we want to restore it where it belongs.”

“First of all, we want to make the fans proud. Second, of course we are in this moment, the current situation is obviously not that good.”

‘It’s a big challenge. I want to build and construct a team who are battling for each other, who are unified and who will get results.”

“Also we are playing in the Theatre of Dreams.”

“We want to entertain. But in the end, the intention is to play fantastic football. If we can’t play fantastic football, we still have to win.”

Man Utd fans will be very excited by Ten Hag’s comments regarding style of play.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson‘s retirement, many have complained about United adopting a negative approach to most matches.

The 52 year old is known for his exciting brand of football which could be seen at Ajax.

He went on to say:

“I’m coming over to meet people and to roll out the strategy, to prepare pre-season, prepare staff and prepare a squad.”

“It’s first: accept the current situation but also know one year ago, this club, this team was second in the Premier League.”

“There’s potential and now it’s up to us to get that out. It’s a process, it will take time but I’m convinced we will come to that point where we get success.”

‘We have to work hard and it has to be based on the right philosophy and strategy.”

“I live by the day. I give my best and I make my decisions based on clearness and logic. We need a good concept and we need the right people around.”

“We give everything we have, every day, then we will get success. Then you see where you end up. Live by the day and focus on titles and don’t dream about other things that can happen in the future.”