Andy O’ Boyle: Manchester United appoint Deputy Director of Football



Manchester United have appointed Andy O’ Boyle as their new Deputy Director of Football.

The announcement was made yesterday afternoon on the club’s official website.

United’s Director Of Football John Murtough stated:

“We are delighted to welcome Andy back to Manchester United to take up this important role in the club’s leadership.”

“Andy has experience across all technical areas of football, from fitness and sports science to scouting and recruitment.”

“This will make him a valuable addition to my team at Carrington as we continue to strengthen leadership and strategic planning across all our football activities.”

O’ Boyle left his role as Head of Elite Performance at the Premier League to join Man Utd.

He left United 16 years ago and went on to work with Wrexham, Coventry, Liverpool and the England Under 21s before taking over in the Premier League.

At United, he is expected to be working directly under Murtough.

After Ralf Rangnick’s departure, it made sense for United to appoint someone in that vacant consultancy role.

In O’ Boyle, they have an experienced candidate, capable of analysing and advising on player recruitment and sports science.

This is another significant step taken by the United Board towards the total modernisation of the club. Fans will be hoping that these gradual structural changes bear fruit in the coming years.

O’ Boyle spoke on his return to United:

“I am thrilled to be rejoining Manchester United at such an exciting time for the club, as the first team prepares for a fresh start under Erik ten Hag, and the Academy and women’s teams go from strength to strength.”

“Whilst it has been a privilege to serve the Premier League for the past five years, I can’t wait to get started at United and play my part in creating the right environment for football success.”