Jesse Lingard to leave Manchester United this summer



Jesse Lingard is set to leave Manchester United this summer.

The club have released a statement on their official website.

“An Academy graduate and dyed-in-the-wool Red, Jesse has been with United for over 20 years, having originally joined our Under-9s team in 2001.”

“Following various loan spells in the Championship, Jesse made his United debut under Louis van Gaal in 2014 and became a regular presence in the first team the following season.”

“He scored six goals in 40 appearances across all competitions during that 2015/16 campaign, including a stunning extra-time winner at Wembley as United came from behind to beat Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final and seal a 12th triumph in the competition.”

“We’d like to take this opportunity to thank Jesse for all of the memories he’s helped create during his two decades here and wish him the best of luck in his future career.”

Lingard’s departure was one that many United fans expected.

The club has failed to manage a player’s contract yet again and is forced to let Lingard leave for free.

He was denied a summer move to West Ham United on the promise that he would get regular playing time at Man Utd.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer however, used him sparingly and hardly started him in games.

Relations between the player and the club worsened when Lingard’s brother took to social media to dig at United for giving Jesse a poor send-off in his final match at Old Trafford.

It is a sad end for Lingard at United, especially when many thought his career would take off in 2018.

It is yet unknown where he will move next, with a possible return to West Ham certainly not ruled out.