Jurrien Timber interview: Ajax defender unsure of future amid Manchester United interest



Manchester United’s defensive target Jurrien Timber has opened up on his future.

In an exclusive interview with De Telegraaf, Timber hinted at a possible contract extension and admitted that he is happy to develop at his current club.

He stated: “I am now focusing on the upcoming international matches and then go on holiday.”

“Then I’ll have to think about it some more.”

“The picture has to be right. You can go to a big club. But if you’re not going to play there, it’s better to stay with Ajax.”

“And Ajax is also a big club. We play football in the Champions League and I play there together with the best players in the Netherlands. That is not nothing.”

“I still don’t really realize it.”

“It’s not finished yet, now I’m focusing on Orange again. Looking back will come later, probably during my vacation.”

Ten Hag reportedly wants a reunion with his former player and has urged United to complete this transfer.

Manchester Evening News reported today that Timber is one of United’s priority defensive targets along with SC Braga’s David Carmo.

Timber is a versatile player, capable of playing as a centre back and a right back.

He is excellent on the ball and would fit in perfectly with Ten Hag’s style of play at Man Utd.