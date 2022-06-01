Manchester United announce Paul Pogba’s departure from the club

Paul Pogba has officially left Manchester United, the club has confirmed.

United announced the news by means of a video on the official website, entitled ‘The Reds bid Farewell to Pogba’ with a montage of clips of his finest moments in a red shirt.

The club also tweeted a goodbye message, saying “Once a Red, always a Red.

“Thank you for your service, @PaulPogba”

The news will come as no surprise to fans who have heard the midfielder’s name being linked with moves to Juventus and Paris Saint Germain recently.

The Italians believe they are close to winning the race for the Frenchman’s signature.

Calciomercato.com reports that “From Paris there are increasingly clear signs that PSG would like to withdraw from the race for Paul Pogba, who is not particularly appreciated by the new transfer man Luis Campos.

“Indeed, in France there is also an attempt to explain how in reality PSG was never really interested in Pogba.

“Contacts with Rafaela Pimenta continue, intensify, there are details to be completed on the contract. As regards the technical aspect, everything is clear in Pogba’s head after the direct dialogues with Pavel Nedved and Max Allegri.

“The salary spoken of is €8 million net plus bonuses. Together with Matthijs de Ligt he will be the highest paid at Juve.”

With Pogba having already turned down Manchester City, PSG pulling out and Real Madrid now focussing their attentions on fellow Frenchman Aurelien Tchouameni, Juventus appear to be the last man standing in the race to sign the former United academy star.