Manchester United could move for Mason Mount as contract situation looms



Manchester United are monitoring Mason Mount’s contract situation at Chelsea as Erik ten Hag looks to bring new midfielders into the club.

It may be that the squad needs to sell some of the midfielders in order to bring in a world-class replacement.

Failing to secure Champions League qualifications will hinder the chances of bringing in a sensational midfielder.

However, United are looking to take advantage of Barcelona’s issues and are trying to secure the transfer of Frenkie de Jong.

Alternative targets are also in mind, just in case the Red Devils fail in their pursuit of the world-class Dutch international.

According to The Sun, new boss Erik Ten Hag is watching Mount in what would be considered a shock move.

United have a track record of signing midfielders from the London-based club, but they have usually only secured a deal after the player is over his prime.

Ten Hag will be very familiar with the Englishman after facing him a few times while he was on loan at Dutch club Vitesse Arnheim during his breakthrough days.

The Sun reports that Man City and Liverpool have made discreet enquiries about the Chelsea academy graduate.

The 23-year-old’s contract expires in June 2024 but this could see many more clubs register interest in trying to convince him to join.

In a recent interview, Mount hinted that he will be staying with the Blues next season as he looks forward to the new ownership.

“It’s an exciting time now with the owners being confirmed, going forward it’s going to be exciting,” he said.

“The era under Roman [Abramovich] has been brilliant, now we look forward. It’s exciting stuff, can’t wait to get back to it.”

United will continue to monitor the situation but as of now, it is extremely unlikely that the midfielder will leave his club anytime soon.

