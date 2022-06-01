Manchester United remain interested in landing Corentin Tolisso on a free transfer



Manchester United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Corentin Tolisso, who is set to leave Bayern Munich on a free transfer this summer.

It was recently announced by the German club that the central midfielder will be departing once his contract expires at the end of June.

Naturally, with any free transfer, a number of clubs will become interested in trying to capture the signature of that player.

According to The Sun, Arsenal and Man United both remain heavily interested in signing the central midfielder after previously being rumoured to try to land the player in January.

Erik ten Hag will be looking to bolster his options within the squad with a complete overhaul expected in the midfield department.

Frenkie de Jong has been rumoured as a top target to replace Paul Pogba in this upcoming transfer window.

Signing Tolisso will be seen as an excellent piece of business from the United transfer department as they need to make amends after allowing the Frenchman and Jesse Lingard to leave on a free transfer.

Both teams linked with Tolisso missed out on Champions League qualification, which will instantly put them at a disadvantage considering the German’s club success in that competition in recent years.

The outlet reports that United continue to scout more potential additions to the squad with a new midfielder being the priority of the window.

James Ward-Prowse and Ruben Neves could be alternative options if the De Jong deal doesn’t progress.

A new defender is also highly anticipated on the list of transfers this summer from the club.

Jurrien Timber has been heavily linked with the club in recent weeks and talks could be at an advanced stage.

The summer transfer window will open on June 10 2022 but free transfers won’t be able to join until their contract expires on the final day of the month.

