Erik ten Hag chooses Diogo Dalot over Aaron Wan-Bissaka says Fabrizio Romano

Diogo Dalot has won the battle to remain Manchester United’s right back and the club are looking to offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to an extremely reliable source.

Wan-Bissaka started his United career brightly following his £50 million move from Crystal Palace in 2019 but instead of developing, his performances have declined, with his poor positioning and lack of attacking acumen the most commonly criticised aspects of his game.

Meanwhile Dalot, who was deemed surplus to requirements by former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and loaned to AC Milan for most of the 2020/21 season, has come back fighting and was generally preferred in the role by interim manager Ralf Rangnick for the latter part of 2021/22.

However, some fans remain unconvinced as to whether Dalot, too, is good enough to be the starting right back at the club.

There has been much speculation about which of the two would be preferred by incoming manager, Erik ten Hag. But transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claims the decision has been made.

Manchester United current plan for right backs is clear: Diogo Dalot is appreciated and has good chances to stay, only huge bids could change the situation. 🔴 #MUFC Aaron Wan-Bissaka could leave this summer as Man United are waiting for proposals. pic.twitter.com/vkEL1R8SSg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2022

“Manchester United[‘s] current plan for right backs is clear: Diogo Dalot is appreciated and has good chances to stay, only huge bids could change the situation,” he tweeted late last night.

“Aaron Wan-Bissaka could leave this summer as Man United are waiting for proposals.”

It might not be easy for United to offload the 24 year old, who is yet to be capped for England or for his other country of nationality, the Democratic Republic of Congo.

His contract runs until at least 2024 and his generous salary of £90,000 per week will be hard to match elsewhere.

United have few other options in the role at present, with talented youngster Ethan Laird having struggled in the second part of last season at Bournemouth and academy star Marc Jurado being the best of the bunch coming through.

Victor Lindelof has operated as a makeshift right back but this is unlikely to be seen as a regular solution.