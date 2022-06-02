Erik Ten Hag to offer Andreas Pereira a Manchester United lifeline

It seems like Andreas Pereira‘s time at Manchester United might not be up after all. The academy graduate, who was out on loan at Flamengo back in his homeland, is set to be offered a chance to stake his claim as a member of the new-look squad by manager Erik Ten Hag.

The Brazil international last played for the English club back in 2020 and since then has spent time out on loan at Italian club Lazio as well as Flamengo. The Brazilian club had agreed a €10.5 million transfer fee with United for the 26-year-old and it looked like the midfielder’s time as a Red Devil was drawing to a close.

But now it looks like the deal has collapsed and Andreas is heading back to England with Yahoo Brasil reporting that Manchester United’s football director John Murtough has contacted Andreas to let him know that he ‘fits the desired squad profile’ for next season.

Ten Hag had already mentioned how he wants to assess all players before taking a decision. The midfield situation at the 20-time English champions is quite complicated at the moment. Already the club has bid farewell to the likes of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard.

The club does not have too much cover in that position with only Fred and Scott Mctominay among the players who have considerable Premier League experience.

Talented youngsters like Hannibal Mejbri and and James Garner are knocking on the door as well but they lack experience at the highest level.

The three-time European champions are searching for midfield reinforcements with Frenkie de Jong and N’Golo Kante among the club’s top targets. However, these deals will be easier said than done with the club not playing in the elite European competition.

Andreas fits the bill as he has racked up 75 appearances for United and knows what it is like to play in the Premier League as well as the Europa League. He also has a year left on his contract with United having the option to extend it further by another year.

With no suitors currently lining up for his signature, both parties might just benefit from another year at Old Trafford.

Another thing which might work in the former PSV Eindhoven youth product’s favour is his versatility. He can play in a number of positions including defensive midfield, further forward as well as out on the wings.

His penchant for performing during pre-season might also sway things in his favour!

If midfield deals fall through at the last moment, Andreas might well get another lease of life as a Red Devil.