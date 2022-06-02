Jurrien Timber: Ajax are confident of keeping Dutch defender despite Manchester United links



Ajax are reportedly confident of keeping Jurrien Timber at the club despite strong links to Manchester United.

According to Mike Verweij (via De Telegraaf), the Eredivisie champions are keen on holding on to their youngster.

They believe that Timber would prefer staying at Ajax as he would be a guaranteed starter unlike at Man United.

In his interview, the 20 year old seemed adamant about getting regular minutes in the first team, so that could be an important factor that decides his future.

Moreover, the FIFA World Cup is set to take place in November and December, which could be another factor that forces Timber to stay at Ajax.

Timber is an exceptional talent and is said to be high on Erik ten Hag’s list at United.

His versatility allows him to operate at centre back or at right back.

Many believe that he could be United’s stalwart at the back for years to come.

Reports in England are contrary, stating that a deal is at an advanced stage with Man Utd.

Lat night Sam Pilger said that according to him Timber might be Ten Hag’s first signing at United!

#MUFC have held positive talks with Ajax who are willing sellers and the player is keen. Final obstacle is the clubs agreeing the fee. Jurrien Timber looks like he will be Ten Hag’s first signing. — Sam Pilger (@sampilger) June 1, 2022

It will be interesting to see what happens over the coming days concerning Timber.

United must be ruthless and move on to other targets if this deal stalls.