Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has been awarded an OBE

Several sports stars have been honoured by the Queen as she celebrates her Platinum Jubilee.

Among those to receive an award from the Queen is ex-united defender Rio Ferdinand who has been awarded an OBE for his services to football, activism and charity work helping disadvantaged kids.

Back in 2009, Ferdinand set up the Live the Dream foundation to nurture and develop young people from deprived communities seeking careers in sports and entertainment.

He later developed the Rio Ferdinand Foundation which supports young people aged 10-25, the UK’s most disadvantaged communities, to tackle the inequalities they face.

The home page of the website states, “We create opportunities and pathways for young people to achieve their potential, through sports, media, arts and education.”

“Through our work, we empower young people to take control of their lives, become socially mobile and drive social change in their communities.”

It has supported more than 10,000 young people over the last decade.

The former centre-back is also the patron of Child Bereavement UK, who tweeted their congratulations to him today.

Big congratulations to our Patron Rio Ferdinand for being recognised with an OBE for services to charity, and for raising awareness around mental health, racism and bereavement. #welldeserved @rioferdy5 pic.twitter.com/lAwkilPXKH — Child Bereavement UK (@cbukhelp) June 2, 2022

Ferdinand made 455 appearances for United, winning six Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League, a FIFA Club World Cup and two League Cups.

Other United greats to have received this award previously include David Beckham, Garth Crooks, Ryan Giggs, Harry Gregg, Mark Hughes, Bryan Robson and Walter Smith.

Also receiving awards this year are footballers Gareth Bale and James Milner. The former is hoping to be instrumental in sending Wales to their first World Cup in 64 years.

Other sports stars to be named in the Queen’s birthday honours include Team GB’s Olympic gold medalist Eve Muirhead and the rest of her curling team, Cricketer Moeen Ali and Sports Broadcaster Clare Balding.