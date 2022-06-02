Manchester United officially announce Juan Mata departure

Juan Mata has officially left Manchester United.

The club tweeted a farewell message at 10am this morning.

The Spaniard, who famously flew in on a helicopter to join United from rivals Chelsea in January 2014, enjoyed eight years at Old Trafford.

He played 285 games for the club, scoring 51 goals and registering 47 assists.

Many fans have been frustrated that he was kept on at Old Trafford beyond his useful life, while others argued that he has been underused by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick and still has a lot to offer.

The pace may not have been there in recent seasons,but the football brain, professionalism and ability to glide around the pitch effortlessly connecting play and creating space has not diminished.

The Spaniard is a real football aficionado’s player, vastly underrated, and would have had far more than his 41 caps for Spain had he not had the misfortune to be born in the same era as the great Andres Iniesta.

Mata has won almost every honour imaginable, including the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012 with Spain, the 2012 Champions League with Chelsea, two Europa Leagues, two FA Cups and the League Cup.

The 34-year-old has stated that he wants to continue playing football and is not ready to take up a coaching role.

A statement on the club website this morning read:

“Thank you for dedicating eight years of your career to United, Juan. Everyone at the club wishes you all the best for the future.”

The club later tweeted a goodbye message from the player, filmed at night on the centre circle of the pitch at Old Trafford.

He said “Thank you for your support over the years, especially in the difficult times. I will never forget you. All the best from the bottom of my heart, and goodbye”.