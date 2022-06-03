Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United takes major step closer

News from Spain this morning that Barcelona’s financial problems have reached crisis proportions will be music to Manchester United fans’ ears.

In an article headed ‘Red alert in the treasury’, AS reveals that the Catalan club do not have the money in the bank to pay the players their wages for this month.

According to the outlet, the club will have to borrow the cash and are set to approach the players once again and ask them to take big pay cuts to help resolve the situation.

It also means that the Blaugrana will be forced to sell stars such as United target Frenkie de Jong or he, too, will be forced to take a pay cut.

“Again, Busquets, Piqué, Alba and Ter Stegen will be asked for a salary reduction,” AS reports.

“Sergi Roberto’s reduction is taken for granted in his renewal and it would only be considered for Frenkie de Jong and Lenglet if they stay at the club, because in fact they are on the market.”

Barça’s misfortunes are to United’s advantage in two ways.

First, it puts pressure on the club to sell De Jong urgently, which strengthens United’s hand in a negotiation where the two sides are currently £22.4 million apart in their valuations of the player.

Second, it will encourage the Dutchman to seek pastures new even though he publicly said he does not want to leave the Camp Neu earlier this week.

The 25 year old’s current salary is one of the highest at the club, believed to be €307,000 (around £260,000) per week (source: capology.com). A ‘leave, or see that figure slashed’ ultimatum from the Blaugrana could allow United to take advantage without breaking the bank themselves.

Another former United target, Ousmane Dembele, is also set to leave the leave the club at the end of the month as his contract expires.

Reportedly earning €384,000 (£327,000) per week, Dembele was asked to take a pay cut to get a new deal and refused.

It is unclear whether United will still be interested in his services at this stage, having been rebuffed in 2020.