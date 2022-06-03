Manchester United have triggered the one-year extension in Dylan Levitt’s contract



Manchester United have decided to trigger the one-year extension option in Dylan Levitt’s contract after an impressive season on loan.

The midfielder has spent the entire season with Dundee United playing in the top tier of the Scottish division.

After a couple of disappointing loans beforehand, it looked like a great deal for all parties once he started to become a regular for his current side.

He went on to become one of the most important players for the the Terrors and managed to score six goals in 29 appearances throughout all competitions.

The 21-year-old had two unsuccessful loans in previous seasons at League One’s Charlton Athletic and Croatian side Istra 1961.

The Manchester Evening News reports that the final decision has been made with United opting to extend Levitt’s contract by a further year.

His future is currently unknown, with United likely to loan him out again before both parties decide whether or not to renew his contract.

Levitt has also had an opportunity to break into international football and has made regular appearances for Wales.

The Welshman joined the Red Devils aged eight and went on to make his first-team debut in 2019.

He started the Europa League match away to Astana where the Reds lost 2-1 after a disappointing match for a young United side.

The MEN concludes by mentioning that during the summer, Levitt will work through a devised fitness plan so he can return in the best possible form to pre-season training.

He will be eager to play regular minutes to help reach his next level after recent experiences throughout the past couple of seasons.

