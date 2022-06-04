Facundo Pellistri draws interest from European clubs after impressive display for Uruguay

This summer, Manchester United could be set to lose one of their most promising youngsters, Facundo Pellistri, as European clubs begin talks with his agents.

According to The United Journal, “numerous clubs from La Liga and Serie A have been intensively monitoring the player’s progress”.

The Uruguay international played alongside United team-mate Edinson Cavani on Thursday night and assisted Cavani’s first of two goals he scored against Mexico that night.

The 20-year old signed for United on deadline day at the start of the 2020/21 season but has yet to make his competitive debut.

He took part in three pre-season friendlies last year, scoring a goal in one against Derby County.

He has spent the last season on loan at Deportivo Alaves but he didn’t get the regular first-team football he was hoping for, having made just 23 appearances, starting only six times for the club that finished rock bottom of La Liga.

However, his form for his country, though early days, has been promising.

He bagged his third assist in four games on Thursday night when he set up Cavani’s goal and helped his country to a 3-0 victory over Mexico in a friendly.

🎥 Facundo Pellistri's assist for Edinson Cavani's first goal in Uruguay's game against Mexico ⚽🔴🇺🇾✨pic.twitter.com/uB3kZ2d9Ls — United Journal (@theutdjournal) June 3, 2022

Pellistri will be keen to be in Uruguay’s squad for the World Cup later this year so will be seeking regular first-team football and if United can’t offer that he may look elsewhere.

The United Journal says, “Pellistri is waiting to discuss his role at the club with Erik ten Hag and his coaches in the upcoming pre-season.”

They added, “It is understood that initial contacts have taken place between intermediaries from various European clubs and the Uruguayan international’s agent.”

It’s unsure what Ten Hag’s thoughts on the youngster are, but surely his international performances will have given the Dutchman some thinking to do as to whether he can fit into his plans next season.