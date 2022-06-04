Man United academy star Martin Svidersky announces he’s leaving club



Martin Svidersky has recently announced his exit from Manchester United as his contract draws to an end.

The 19 year old defensive midfielder spoke with RTVS in his native Slovakia to confirm his impending move to Spain, having rejected a contract proposal from United earlier in the season.

Making 27 appearances in the season, United’s former u18s captain had established himself as a key member of the u23s set up.

After three years in Manchester though, the Slovakian was eager to continue his development and sees the best pathway for his future away from United. As reported by Sportnet, he said “Spain came to me as the best option for my development. It is an opportunity to play men’s football and get more chances.”

Svidersky further detailed his move saying “I have spent the last days in Spain, where my steps will continue. They will follow in the first Spanish league, La Liga. I have high expectations, it will be a new experience, a new country.”

Having been looked over for a first team debut in favour of teammates Charlie Savage, Zidane Iqbal and Hannibal Mejbri during the season, it is understandable that Svidersky wouldd seek opportunities further afield.

Adding in the impending return of James Garner, the extension of Dylan Levitt‘s contract, and a potential move in the market for Frenkie De Jong, first team chances were beginning to look bleak for the Slovakia u21 international.

Despite leaving on a free transfer, United will be due a small compensation fee for his three years of development in the academy.

With his medical already completed at his new club, Svidersky has left some mystery to the move though as he didn’t specify which Spanish club he would be signing for.

The reported interested clubs include Valencia, Villarreal, and newly promoted Almeria.

A move to Almeria could see a link up with former United duo Arnau Puigmal and Largie Ramazani.

Clarification on the move is expected in the coming weeks as his contract comes to an official end on June 30.