Manchester United Target Frenkie de Jong Opens Door to Barcelona Exit

FC Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong has further stoked rumours that he could be about to swap the Catalan club for Manchester United this summer.

The 25-year-old is believed to be the main target to help overhaul the Reds’ lacklustre midfield under new manager Erik ten Hag.

And De Jong was in sparkling form as Louis van Gaal‘s Netherlands ran out 4-1 winners over Belgium in last night’s Nation’s League encounter.

The midfield ace finished the game with an impressive set of stats that showcased his status as one of the most influential cogs in Van Gaal’s impressive side.

Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) tweeted:

Frenkie de Jong’s game by numbers vs Belgium: 100% long passes (3/3)

100% aerial duels won (3/3)

100% dribbles completed (2/2)

100% tackles won

94% pass accuracy (77 succ.)

93 total touches

6 ball recoveries

4 chances created

1 assist Does it all. 🇳🇱🅰️ pic.twitter.com/zIQKNhh6b5 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) June 3, 2022

While his all-action display caught the attention, it was his post-match comments that really dominated headlines across Europe.

Much has been said about De Jong’s failure to consistently bring his A-game to the Camp Nou, with some onlookers believing that he’s been misused by the likes of Ronald Koeman and current coach Xavi.

The evergreen performances of Barca stalwart Sergio Busquets have seen the former Ajax star playing in a more advanced role than his preferred No.6 position.

And De Jong ensured the debate over his future would rumble on, as he opened up about his Barca struggles after the comfortable victory.

As covered by Mundo Deportivo, the Dutchman said, “I play very differently here than at Barça. I think this suits me much better,”

“I like to be the first player to receive the ball from defenders and connect with the attack”.

Surely music to the ears of United fans desperate to move on from the thoroughly discussed limitations of Fred and Scott McTominay.

And, while the midfield ace’s comments fell short of that summer staple, the come-and-get-me plea, they were enough to convince some with Barca connections that the transfer will happen.

Jonas Adnan Giæver tweeted:

“I’m at the stage now where I’d be more surprised if Frenkie de Jong stays at Barcelona, rather than sign for Man United.”

I’m at the stage now where I’d be more surprised if Frenkie de Jong stays at Barcelona, rather than sign for Man United. pic.twitter.com/XxM6fRkJiv — Jonas Adnan Giæver (@CheGiaevara) June 3, 2022

While The Athletic’s Sam Pilger has suggested that the wheels are already in motion for a quick resolution to the summer’s current ‘will-he-won’t-he’ transfer saga.

“MUFC remain optimistic of signing Frankie de Jong. They have held talks with Barcelona, and a deal could happen quickly as soon as the player accepts they are prepared to sell him.”

#MUFC remain optimistic of signing Frankie de Jong. They have held talks with Barcelona, and a deal could happen quickly as soon as the player accepts they are prepared to sell him. — Sam Pilger (@sampilger) June 4, 2022

Reds’ fans will be desperate for more positive De Jong news in the coming days. Much will depend on whether the former Ten Hag disciple can be convinced by his former manager’s new project.

After last season, he’ll need all his powers of persuasion.