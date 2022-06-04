Plummeting stock prices could see Glazer family sell Manchester United



Their ownership has infuriated many Manchester United fans; however, the Glazers may be ready to sell the club.

Cynical Manchester United fans will be unsurprised to learn the Glazers’ decision to sell the club would likely be predicated on financial considerations. This suggestion is given credence by Mike Owens of Saxo Markets, who said “Manchester United’s share price has fallen considerably throughout the season, plummeting 23% in total – wiping $720million (£572m) in value off their market cap.

“United’s falling share price may make the club a more attractive proposition for a potential new buyer.”

“This could be the catalyst to see a change of ownership at the club in the next couple of years if current owners, the Glazer family, are tempted to cash out.”

Irrespective of their motivation for selling, the Glazers’ departure would prove popular amongst the Manchester United fanbase.

After initially assuming control of the club in 2005, it is widely accepted the Glazer family benefitted from the services of Sir Alex Ferguson and David Gill in the early years of their ownership.

Without Sir Alex Ferguson‘s guidance on the pitch, the Glazers’ shortcomings have been evident throughout the respective tenures of David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.

Tensions reached boiling point in May 2021 following the Glazers’ ill-fated attempt at joining the controversial European Super League. This occurrence sparked widespread discontent amongst Manchester United fans, resulting in protests taking place on the pitch at Old Trafford and subsequent postponement of a fixture against Liverpool.

The Glazers’ long time front man Ed Woodward has already left the club following the fallout from the European Super League, perhaps making this summer the ideal time for the American family to part ways with Manchester United.

Should the family decide to sell, Manchester United fans will be buoyed by the number of prospective buyers who expressed interest in buying Chelsea Football Club prior to the completion of Todd Boehly’s takeover last month.

Erik ten Hag’s appointment as manager has already generated optimism amongst Manchester United fans ahead of the 2022/2023 season and news of the Glazers’ departure would certainly accentuate the positive aura that exists around the club following the Dutchman’s arrival.