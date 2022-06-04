SC Braga reject €12.5m David Carmo offer as Wolfsburg battle Man United for signing

SC Braga have rejected a €12.5 million (£10.7m) offer for Manchester United target, David Carmo, according to reports from Portugal.

Carmo is believed to be one of United’s top two centre back targets this summer, with Ajax’s Jurrien Timber understood to be first choice.

It was reported earlier in the week that United have opened talks with Braga about the 22-year-old and it may have been this news that prompted German outfit Wolfsburg to put a bid on the table.

According to A Bola, the Bundesliga side moved yesterday with the offer, which was rejected out of hand by the Portuguese club.

The report was corroborated by Record.

This is unsurprising given the fact that a big club like United is also interested and that it is under his market value of €15 million (£12.8), as per transfermarkt.com.

The player’s release clause stands at €40 million (£34m) but it is widely believed that Braga will be prepared to settle for less than that amount.

Liverpool also moved for the player in the January transfer window, placing two bids, but these were turned down by the Portuguese side.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claimed yesterday that two centre backs, Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe, would be leaving United this summer.

With Phil Jones also likely to leave, this, in theory, could open up spaces for both Timber and Carmo, especially given that Timber can also operate as a right back.

With Timber just 20 years old and Carmo 22, both are tremendous young talents who could grow into the centre back roles over the coming years.

United’s interest in Carmo dates back to 2020, when Braga were reported to have doubled his release clause to ward off the Red Devils.