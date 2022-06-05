Christian Eriksen to Manchester United: The Ajax connection that could prove crucial

Former Tottenham star Christian Eriksen could be on his way to Manchester United this summer as a free agent.

Eriksen spent the last six months at Brentford after recovering from a heart problem that saw him collapse on the pitch in Denmark’s Euro 2020 match with Finland last June.

The player’s heart had stopped and the match was abandoned as the football world feared the worst.

However, the then Inter Milan star was resuscitated and was later fitted with an implantable cardiovascular defibrillator which allowed him to resume his career, but he was not allowed to play for Inter again because of Italian FA rules which do not allow players with fitted heart devices to compete.

The 30-year-old agreed to a six month contract with the Bees in January and has proven himself more than capable of playing back at Premier League level. The London club have offered him a new contract, but he is yet to sign it, opening the door for United to make their move, according to The Mirror.

The outlet claims that new United manager Erik “Ten Hag got a close-up view of Eriksen’s bid to rescue his career when he allowed the 30-year-old to train with his Ajax squad to build-up his fitness before joining Brentford.

“Ten Hag was hugely impressed by the Dane’s desire – and his performances under Thomas Frank have strengthened his belief that Eriksen can help him rebuild at Old Trafford.”

The Mirror further claims that both Spurs and Everton are also attempting to secure Eriksen’s services.

If Eriksen is tempted by Ten Hag’s project, it could be a shrewd move by United as they would be acquiring a proven top class Premier League player who could provide a quality alternative to Bruno Fernandes in the attacking midfield area.

Tactical specialist @Utd_Analytics tweeted “Going to get stick but Eriksen is a better all-round footballer than Fernandes. So the dynamic will be interesting.

“Also of the opinion Eriksen can play right of a narrow 3 in a 4231 as he did with Spurs. Will need an overlapping fullback to support.”

Eriksen started his career at Ajax so is instilled with their football philosophy, which should make integration with a Ten Hag side easy.

However, the player may have doubts about joining United if it means he will not get regular first team football and have to take his chances when rotated with Fernandes.

The lack of Champions League football at Old Trafford next season might be another dissuading factor.