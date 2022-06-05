Manchester United drop interest in Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona winger, Ousmane Dembele, looks set for a move to Chelsea this summer despite interest from numerous clubs including Manchester United.

The 25 year old is out of contract with the Spanish giants and could be Chelsea’s first signing since Todd Boehly took over the club from Roman Abramovich.

A four-year deal at Stamford Bridge is being prepared according to Talk Sport via Sport.

United have been keen to sign the Frenchman since 2020 when a deal broke down supposedly due to clubs being unable to agree on whether it was a loan or transfer.

However, there was some speculation that Dembele had no interest in joining the Reds and that’s why the move never materialised.

Rumours of a move to Manchester reignited in January after Dembele had been plagued by injury. It was thought Barca were willing to accept €20m for the player who they had paid €140m for in 2017.

Both Chelsea and PSG were also eager to sign the winger at the time but he remained at the club until the conclusion of the 21/22 season.

PSG were in the running once again in this transfer window with reports suggesting that Mbappe was eager to have his fellow Frenchman by his side. But hopes are fading for the Paris club.

At the time United were in panic mode with one of their best wingers, Mason Greenwood, being ruled out of the squad whilst police investigated accusations against him of domestic violence.

Dembele looked like a good option with Ralf Rangnick supposedly being a big fan of his.

He scored 15 goals last term in just 21 appearances and it was reported by The Athletic that a winger may be top of incoming manager Erik Ten Hag’s shopping list this summer.

However, over the last four years he has made just 143 appearances for the club after missing the majority of the 2019/20 season due to problems with his hamstring which required surgery.

United may have decided to dodge a bullet due to his dire injury record but fans will be hoping Ten Hag has alternative options in mind before the season begins.