Nottingham Forest want to loan or buy James Garner



Nottingham Forest want Manchester United’s James Garner back next season, either as another loan or as a permanent deal, according to a new report.

Garner was one of Forest’s top performers last season and is a firm favourite with the club’s faithful.

The Birkenhead-born man played 49 games for the Midlands side, scoring four goals and providing 10 assists.

One of his standout performances was in the FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool, which went some way to proving he is ready to compete at Premier League level.

And while reports claim that the player himself wants a shot at the United first team, he will need to convince incoming manager Erik ten Hag that he is ready to step up.

“Garner could be part of first-team plans at Old Trafford,” reports The Sun.

“[Forest] want Garner either on loan or as a full-time buy following their return to the Premier League.

“However, Garner will definitely be in Erik ten Hag’s squad when pre-season training and games begin, with the Dutchman likely to judge whether the midfielder can impact his squad.

“Forest are still optimistic that they lead the queue for Garner.

“Although that will mean waiting for an answer and possibly starting the season without him.”

It is a gamble, as The Sun says, that Steve Cooper may be willing to take.

With a contract that runs until 2024, it is highly unlikely that United will allow Forest to buy the 21 year old, but another loan will not be out of the question.

A lot will depend on midfield additions this summer and to how Garner acquits himself in pre-season.

