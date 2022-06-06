Cristiano Ronaldo wins Manchester United’s goal of the season award

It was announced yesterday by Manchester United that Cristiano Ronaldo has won their fan voted, goal of the season award.

The goal in question was scored at home against Tottenham in March when Ronaldo scored a hat-trick to win the game 3-2 for the Reds.

Fred flicked the ball to the Portuguese international, who took a couple of touches to control it before he powerfully struck it, around 30 yards out, past Hugo Lloris.

The Theatre of Dreams erupted as he peeled away to celebrate in his usual way.

✌ An awards double for @Cristiano! Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year ☑

Goal of the Season 🆕#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 5, 2022

Another of his goals came second in the voting this season. Also against Spurs, in the away fixture, Ronaldo netted a fantastic volley that came in close contention with this strike.

In total, six of the 18 goals on the poll were scored by Ronaldo, demonstrating what an impact he has had this season.

Meanwhile, Alex Telles‘ strike against Villarreal in the Champions League came third.

It’s the fourth time Ronaldo has won United’s goal of the Season after it was first introduced in 2005/06, making him the most successful player in this category.

He won the club’s first ever award with a long range strike against Portsmouth.

On his return to the Reds, Ronaldo netted 24 goals and was voted the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Season by the fans.

Speculation continues as to whether Ronaldo will stay with the Red Devils next season after they missed out on Champions League football but fans will be hoping he does.

He is currently away on international duty, making an impact for his country too.

In Portugal’s Nations League game against Switzerland on Sunday, he scored a brace, helping his side to clinch a 4-0 victory.