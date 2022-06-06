Darwin Nunez: Liverpool could challenge Man United for star’s signature



Manchester United are set to be joined by arch rivals Liverpool in the race to sign Benfica’s Darwin Núñez, according to a new report.

The Red Devils have been the front runners to sign the talented Uruguayan, who scored 34 goals in 41 games across all competitions last season.

It was reported last week that Benfica had rejected a bid worth €105 million (£90m) which was made up of €75 million in cash, €20 million in achievable bonuses and a player, mooted to be Andreas Pereira, worth €10 million in part-exchange.

It was further reported that the Eagles were not unhappy with the overall value of the deal but that they wanted the cash part of the deal to be bigger rather than a player being included in the deal.

This seemed encouraging for United, who are looking to strengthen the strike force after the departure of Darwin’s compatriot, Edinson Cavani, and the ongoing inavailability of Mason Greenwood.

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have both also been struggling for form in recent months, further depleting the Red Devils’ attacking options.

However, The Times is reporting that Liverpool could be about to throw a spanner in the works and join the battle for the 22-year-old.

The Merseyside team are set to lose Sadio Mané this summer as he is entering the last year of his contract and has intimated that he wants to leave the club. Bayern Munich have already reportedly tested Liverpool’s resolve with a £25 million bid.

The Times claims that “If they decide to sell [Mané], Liverpool would demand a fee sufficient to recruit a suitable replacement.

“There is interest in Benfica’s Darwin Núñez, the Uruguay striker who scored home and away against Jürgen Klopp’s side in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, but Liverpool will not pursue the 22-year-old at any cost.”

Hard as it is to admit for any United fan, Liverpool probably represents a more attractive option for a young player right now, given their Champions League status and recent successes.

However, if their deal depends on Mané’s future being settled first and on a reasonable fee being negotiated, United would still appear to have the upper hand if they move quickly.