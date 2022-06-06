Home » David De Gea: Manchester United goalkeeper dropped from Spanish national squad

David De Gea: Manchester United goalkeeper dropped from Spanish national squad

by Raj Dholakia
written by Raj Dholakia
David de Gea


Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has been dropped from the Spanish national squad ahead of the UEFA Nations League games this month.

Spain boss Luis Enrique has opted for Unai Simon as his number one, with Robert Sanchez and David Raya as the backup options.

The 52 year old suggested a few factors that led to him making this decision.

‘”I look to have three starting goalkeepers and I think that right now I have them.”

“A goalkeeper should start the play and generate the first superiority, they must dominate the aerial play.”

“I need a goalkeeper that transmits peace and calmness to me – and that doesn’t mean they won’t make mistakes, errors are part of football. But what they generate I like a lot.”

 

De Gea’s last international call-up came back in November.

In a disastrous campaign for United, De Gea has been one of the shining lights.

His world-class shot-stopping skills have been on show throughout the season, and have earned United plenty of points in the Premier League.

The Spaniard’s performances led him to win the Player’s Player of The Year award.

It is to be seen whether he can adapt to Erik ten Hag’s possession-based style of play, as it will test his weak distribution skills.

As of now, he is expected to remain United’s number one choice in goal.

 

 

 

Latest Top Stories...

Goncalo Inacio: Manchester United eye €45 million move...

Donny van de Beek set to be a...

Harry Maguire set to be replaced by David...

Manchester United Target Frenkie de Jong Opens Door...

David De Gea, not Cristiano Ronaldo, wins Manchester...

Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe will both leave...