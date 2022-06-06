Donny van de Beek set to be a part of the Manchester United squad next season



Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is set to be a part of the squad next season after the arrival of Erik ten Hag.

Since January, the Dutch international has been on loan at Premier League side Everton.

However, his spell has been a little unsuccessful with injuries getting in the player’s way.

He enjoyed a bright spell when he wasn’t injured and made a huge impact during his first couple of games under Frank Lampard.

Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Van de Beek was harshly under-used and very often overlooked as he managed to only appear on the bench with rare appearances on the pitch.

After scoring on his debut vs. Crystal Palace, he didn’t manage many appearances across the two seasons he was available he was at United before moving out on loan.

Overall, he made 27 appearances in the Premier League as a Man United player with many coming on as a substitute in the 89th minute.

Van de Beek also scored on his Everton debut and was often deployed there as a central midfielder compared to his attacking role with United.

This could mean we might see a deeper role for the 25-year-old at the club as he looks to reignite his career under Ten Hag.

Fabrizio Romano confirms reports that the midfielder is in the new manager’s plans for the next season.

Erik ten Hag has Donny van de Beek in his plans for next season, as things stand. Been told he’s now expected to play a role in Manchester United team. 🔴🇳🇱 #MUFC 📲 More on Donny and Man Utd plans: https://t.co/CX91hxSaAu pic.twitter.com/dttvDLXRgv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 5, 2022

He said in a tweet “Erik ten Hag has Donny van de Beek in his plans for next season, as things stand. Been told he’s now expected to play a role in Manchester United team.”

This means that it is unlikely that the former Ajax midfielder will be considered an outcast upon his return to United.

He enjoyed a successful spell with the Eredivisie side, scoring 28 goals in 118 appearances and was a regular upon Ten Hag’s arrival in 2018.

