Goncalo Inacio: Manchester United eye €45 million move for Portuguese centre back



Manchester United are interested in signing Sporting Lisbon centre back Goncalo Inacio.

According to Portuguese outlet Abola(via Sport Witness), United are leading the race to sign the defensive star, and are close to triggering his €40 million release clause with €5 million in bonuses.

Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are the other two clubs keen on signing Inacio, but the Red Devils have an edge over their competition.

Inacio is said to prefer moving to Old Trafford due to the status of the club.

United have been linked to Ajax’s Jurrien Timber and Villarreal’s Pau Torres with Erik ten Hag looking for defensive reinforcements this summer.

Inacio could represent an interesting option as a prospect.

The 20 year old has already established himself as a starter in Ruben Amorim’s Sporting side.

Excellent in possession, Inacio is comfortable playing out from the back and boasts an average of 76 passes per game.

🎯 Goncalo Inacio averaged more passes per game (76) than any other player in Liga Bwin last season — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) June 5, 2022

The Portuguese is positionally flexible and can operate in a back three or a pair.

While not the tallest, he boasts great mobility and speed and has all the physical attributes to succeed in the Premier League.

While Timber might be Ten Hag’s first choice, United must not overlook Inacio.

He is showing rapid improvement in a young Sporting side and has the potential to be one of the best centre backs in the world.