Manchester United exert ‘maximum pressure’ on Frenkie de Jong to decide future



Manchester United are putting pressure on Frenkie de Jong to decide whether to join them after having neared an agreement with Barcelona over his transfer fee.

The Dutchman has been made available for sale by the Blaugrana due to their financial crisis and United have done business quickly with the Catalan outfit.

But from the start of this transfer process it has seemed that the biggest obstacle would be to convince the player to leave.

Now, in an article entitled “Maximum pressure from United to close Frenkie de Jong transfer”, Spanish outlet Sport, who also cite TalkSport as one of their sources, the 25-year-old’s position has softened but United are becoming impatient.

“The negotiations between Barça and United have started directly and the figures are tallying above €80 million (£68m).

“All the pressure is now focused on the player. United are trying to convince him to accept the operation to become the leader of their new project and, for now, he has not said ‘no’, although he is reluctant to leave the Camp Nou.

“De Jong is more open to accepting United’s option. That is the impression that the English club’s directors have after the last contacts.

“United are in a hurry to confirm or rule out his signing and they have let De Jong know.

“They have a lot of work ahead to reshape the entire squad and they can’t wait, so there are alternatives for midfield.”

Sport also goes on to say there have been other offers, notably from Manchester City, PSG and Bayern Munich, but none are prepared to offer the kind of amount that United have put on the table.

Only last week De Jong had said no-one had approached him about a potential move to United so if this report is to be believed, things are moving quickly behind the scenes.

This week could see a conclusion to the affair one way or another, which will be a breath of fresh air for United fans who have become used to painful and protracted transfer negotiations that last all summer.