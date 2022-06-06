Nemanja Matic is holding talks over a possible move to Serie A side AS Roma



Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic is holding talks with Italian club AS Roma over a possible move once his contract expires at the end of the month.

It was recently announced that the defensive midfielder will leave the club on a free transfer at the conclusion of his current deal.

The former Serbian international joined United under Jose Mourinho in 2017 and has made 189 appearances in all competitions during his time at the club.

This will be the third time the manager has signed the midfielder after previously bringing him in at Chelsea in 2013.

He has been an integral part of the United squad, being one of the club’s only holding midfielders in recent seasons.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the 33-year-old is set to be Roma’s second signing of the summer transfer window.

Nemanja Matić’s set to join AS Roma on a free transfer, as per @DiMarzio. Deal set to be completed after his official decision to leave Man Utd. 🟡🔴 #ASRoma Matić will be AS Roma’s second signing after Mile Svilar – both are joining as free agents. pic.twitter.com/9GqeodaxVU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 5, 2022

He said in a tweet “Nemanja Matić’s set to join AS Roma on a free transfer, as per @DiMarzio. Deal set to be completed after his official decision to leave Man Utd.

“Matić will be AS Roma’s second signing after Mile Svilar – both are joining as free agents.”

The Athletic confirms the transfer guru’s report that the midfielder is currently in talks to join the Serie A side.

The article confirms the details of a potential agreement with a one-year contract in place if he joins the Italians.

A one-year extension could be triggered depending on the number of appearances he makes for Roma.

If the midfielder decides to join, he will replace former Man United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan who is set to join Inter Milan on a free transfer.

After signing for £40m, Matic leaves United on a free transfer which was inevitable at the point considering his age and decline in ability in keeping up with Premier League players.

