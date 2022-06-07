Alessandro Bastoni: Manchester United to rival Tottenham Hotspur for the signing of Inter Milan centre back



Manchester United have reportedly shown interest in Alessandro Bastoni from Inter Milan.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, United along with Tottenham are two clubs keen on signing the highly-rated centre back.

United are said to be in the market for a centre back, and Bastoni is a name that ticks all the boxes.

Bastoni is touted by many to be Italy’s main man in defence for years to come, and the ideal candidate to take the mantle from Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte is said to have held talks with Inter and the player’s entourage, without advancing negotiations yet.

Earlier today, the Red Devils were linked with RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol who is another promising centre back.

If they fail to attain him then Bastoni could prove to be an interesting option.

The 23 year old is an integral part of Simone Inzaghi’s Inter side that marginally missed out on the Serie A title to rivals AC Milan.

The Italian was at the crux of Inter’s backline, along side Stevan De Vrij and Milan Skriniar in a back-three.

The absence of Champions League football at Old Trafford could lean him towards a move to Tottenham.

Moreover, Conte has worked with Bastoni before, and was the one to give him regular playing time during his Scudetto-winning campaign.

If a deal with Spurs falls through then United must be quick to act and secure one of the best young centre backs across Europe.