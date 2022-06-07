Alessia Russo wins Manchester United Player of the Year award

Alessia Russo has won Manchester United’s Player’s Player of the Year award.

The award, voted for by her teammates, caps off a brilliant season for the 23 year old striker.

Russo scored 11 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions this season, making it her highest goal haul so far in her career.

Russo showed promise at the start of last season as she created chances for the team, but injury early on in the campaign ruled her out of the majority of her first season at the club.

However, Russo bounced back well to thrive upfront this season and there are some memorable performances and goals, not least the game at Old Trafford.

United were 1-0 down in their flagship game in front of 20,000 fans but Russo led the fightback at the end of the first half, equalising with a looping header.

It was the first of two goals of the game for Russo, both of which were headers and as she left the pitch, she received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Back in December Russo won the PFA WSL Fans’ Player of the Month award and was also nominated for the PFA WSL Fans’ Player of the Year award too.

She has been selected in the provisional 28-player England squad for this Summer’s European Championships.

Meanwhile, Ella Toone picked up yet another award as the fans voted her as their player of the year.

This follows on from her recent PFA nomination for Young Player of the Year.

The pair, who are very good friends, will both represent the Lionesses this summer with their opening game of the tournament at Old Trafford.