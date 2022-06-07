Dean Henderson left in limbo as Newcastle United move called off



After a couple of weeks of intense speculation, it seems as though Dean Henderson‘s proposed move from United to Newcastle is off.

Widespread reports of a £40 million move for Henderson looked to have offered United’s back up goalkeeper a way out of Old Trafford and represented a good fee for United to add to the rebuild kitty.

However, according to The Telegraph, Newcastle have made it clear that the 25-year-old does not feature in their plans.

“While Henderson is admired within St James’ Park there has been no attempt made to sign him and that is not going to change in this window,” reporter Luke Edwards writes.

“Although Newcastle have discussed signing a goalkeeper in their recruitment meetings this year it is not a top priority as there are other positions they need to fill more urgently.”

Henderson has grown increasingly disillusioned with life at the Theatre of Dreams, seeing his opportunities dwindle over the last 12 months.

Life for a number 2 goalkeeper isn’t always easy; playing chief cheerleader to a colleague that you’re ultimately looking to overtake.

Henderson has never been shy in vocalising his desire to become United and England’s number 1, and clearly feels he should have been given this opportunity before now.

It looked as though the door was going to open for the shot stopper at the back end of last season, under the then manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

David de Gea watched 11 penalties fly past him in a Gdansk shootout, culminating in him missing the crucial spot kick, leading many to believe it may have been time for a passing of the baton between the sticks, at the club.

It wasn’t clear who was going to start the season as Ole’s number 1 but a spate of unfortunately timed illness for Henderson around pre-season meant it was the Spaniard who was handed the gloves, in a season which saw De Gea end as Players’ Player of the Year.

The question now for Henderson is does he continue to push for a move out of the club, after so publicly being open to the move to Tyneside.