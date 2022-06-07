Josko Gvardiol: Manchester United keen on signing RB Leipzig defender



Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig.

As per The Telegraph, United are keeping tabs on the 20 year old, who is touted to be one of the most promising defenders of the future.

The Croatian’s contract at Leipzig runs till 2026, which means United will have to shell out a considerable amount to lure him to Old Trafford.

According to the CIES Football Observatory, Gvardiol is the second most valuable centre back in the world with an estimated worth of €99.8 million.

Telegraph expects the asking price to be anywhere between £40 and £50 million.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be interested in the player.

Gvardiol is a progressive defender, known for dribbling out with the ball to facilitate build-up.

🤤 Of the 87 players to attempt 40 or more dribbles, Josko Gvardiol had the best dribble success rate (75.5%) in the Bundesliga last season pic.twitter.com/gG5G4iezgP — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) June 4, 2022

Being left-footed, he would slot perfectly in the left centre back position at Man United.

Gvardiol is comfortable with the ball at his feet, and would suit Erik ten Hag’s brand of football.

His defensive stats are great too, with the Croatian averaging 3.22 interceptions per 90 minutes.

United are said to be interested in Ajax’s Jurrien Timber and Villarreal’s Paul Torres but neither stories have significant development so far.

If either deal stalls, United should be all over Gvardiol. The price might be steep, but the club can see it as a long-term investment in a future star.