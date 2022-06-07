Manchester United eye Denzel Dumfries as Aaron Wan Bissaka replacement

Right-back had been a problem position for Manchester United in the past. With the addition of Aaron Wan Bissaka in the 2019-20 season, it seemed that the former Crystal Palace defender would make the position his own. But it has not been smooth sailing for the 24-year-old and now there have been reports that United are in the market for another right-back, with Denzel Dumfries’ name being bandied about by Italian publications.

Italian outlet Calciomercato have claimed that Inter Milan defender Dumfries is being monitored by United, with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich also interested.

The Dutch international arrived in Milan last season after impressing during Euro 2020 for the national team. The Serie A club paid PSV Eindhoven £13m for his services and it turned out to be a decent debut season for him in Italy.

The Rotterdam-born wingback played 45 times in all competitions and notched five goals and seven assists while excelling in a more attacking role.

Winning two titles was amazing! We couldn’t deliver the league, but I couldn’t be more proud of this team for fighting till the end. We will always keep up our heads up knowing what an honour it’s to be a nerazzurro! To all the supporters, thanks for the amazing support! 💙🖤 pic.twitter.com/v9DhRC74IR — Denzel Dumfries (@DenzelJMD2) May 28, 2022

But FFP regulations have meant Inter will need to sell a few of their players in order to keep hold of their star names like Alessandro Bastoni and Lautaro Martinez while the Nerazzurri look to plot a return for Romelu Lukaku to the club.

All this has meant a deal for the defender might be in the offing for around €30 million. New United boss Erik Ten Hag will know about Dumfries from his time in the Eredivisie and his attacking output would be in tune with the Dutch manager’s attacking philosophy.

The former Heerenveen player has been in fine fettle for his country. He has been a regular member of the Dutch national side and has played in his country’s last 22 matches. His penchant for scoring goals was on display in the Dutch team’s 4-1 Nations League triumph over Belgium.

Wan Bissaka is better at the defensive side of things and despite being a regular under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he ended up losing his place to Diogo Dalot under interim coach Ralf Rangnick.

Both defenders failed to score and assist during the course of last season and the defence as a whole failed miserably in their task. The modern game requires the wing backs to be adept at the attacking side of the game. Dalot has that ability but he remains a work in progress.

There have been reports which state that Ten Hag would rather keep the young Portuguese and the Red Devils are looking to sell United’s No 29.

However, his wage demands and the price United want for his transfer means an outright sale is not looking likely at the moment. The Eagles are looking to reacquire his services but it will most likely be a loan deal.

The likelihood of this deal going through will depend on United’s ability to shift Wan Bissaka from their books. Dumfries will certainly be a much more attacking-minded outlet down the right but other positions continue to be of a higher priority for Ten Hag.

