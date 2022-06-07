Marcus Rashford goes from hero to zero in Cies Football Laboratory valuations

Manchester United transfer target Frenkie de Jong is one of the ten most valuable footballers on the planet, according to valuation specialists.

The highly regarded Cies Football Laboratory has published its latest valuations and placed De Jong seventh in the world, with a value of €112.5 million.

This is significantly higher than the mooted €80 million being discussed by United and the Dutchman’s current employers, Barcelona.

Another of the Red Devils’ reported transfer targets, Benfica’s Darwin Nunez, has the highest valuation of any player outside the ‘big five’ leagues, England, Spain, Italy, Germany and France.

He is valued at €70.1m, which in contrast to De Jong is well below the mooted asking price of €100 million plus.

Of the current United squad, Jadon Sancho ranks highest, with a value of €103.2 million.

He is followed by Bruno Fernandes at €97.8 million.

Despite his off-field legal issues that have seen him suspended from playing for United, Mason Greenwood is the next highest at €81.2 million.

Scott McTominay is next at €66.5 million, followed by Harry Maguire at €52 million.

They represented the only United players listed at values over €50 million.

This means that Marcus Rashford is valued at under that amount, which is a colossal comedown for a player who topped the list just a year ago at a whopping €165.6 million, ahead of the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé, who now tops the list at €205.6 million.

Rashford is not the only player whose name has disappeared from the 2021 list.

Anthony Martial, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof’s poor 2021/22 seasons have also seen their values plummet according to the statisticians.

United had 10 names on the list a year ago, as Daniel James was also valued at €61 million. The fact that only five remain, of which one is unavailable, is a sad indictment on the current status of the Red Devils’ squad.