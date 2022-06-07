Paul Pogba: Medical planned despite player being branded ‘useless’ by Fabio Cannavaro



Italian legend Fabio Cannavaro says Paul Pogba will be ‘useless’ to Juventus if he plays like he has at Manchester United.

Pogba is out of contract at United at the end of the month and is widely tipped to rejoin the Old Lady, who have offered him their new maximum salary of €8 million a year (£6.85m or £132,000 per week).

The move will mean rejoining the club that saw Pogba develop into a world star and whose fans revere him as a giant.

However, one of Juve’s greatest ever players, Fabio Cannavaro, has expressed doubts over the move in a recent interview with Gazzetta dello Sport (via Juventusnews24), saying:

“Pogba to Juve? I hope to see the real Paul again, the one from the first time at Juventus.

“He has to find the reasons. The midfielder of recent seasons is useless to Juventus and France.”

Harsh words, but many would consider them fair. Pogba’s six seasons at United since rejoining them from the Turin side have been littered with invisible performances, contract wrangles and a string of injuries. His undoubted brilliance has only been evident on a handful of occasions.

The deal for the Frenchman to rejoin has reportedly been delayed until July although it is reported in Italy as essentially done, with Corriere dello Sport saying this morning:

“Doubts regarding the arrival of Pogba do not seem to exist anymore.

“We must also wait for July for the announcement, for budgetary reasons, but the operation is considered double and triple-armoured done.

“Meanwhile, [Pogba’s agent] Rafaela Pimenta’s work continues to polish the details related to the variable part of the remuneration and to the commissions, while Pogba can continue to enjoy the holidays in the States where he will also have a first in-depth part of medical examinations.”

The impending deal was also reported by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano late last night, who said:

“Juventus are more than confident on Paul Pogba‘s deal. Final details will be discussed with his agents”.