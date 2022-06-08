Daley Blind and Louis van Gaal urge Jurrien Timber not to join Manchester United



Ex Manchester United player Daley Blind has seemingly urged his Ajax and Holland teammate, Jurrien Timber, not to join his old club.

Despite rumours suggesting a bid is imminent, Blind would like to see the young star stay for another season, according to The Sun.

The former Old Trafford man has said his current club should “do its best to keep him” and feels that Timber is “unbelievable”.

It has been reported that United are planning a €42 million (£36m) bid for the young Dutch international defender.

Since making his full debut for Ajax in 2019, Timber has fast become one of the games most exciting young prospects, and team mate Blind has been impressed.

Timber has featured in over 50 matches for the Amsterdam outfit, and has been capped by his country 9 times too.

Despite playing for United for almost four years, Blind wants his fellow international defender to remain playing alongside him in the upcoming season.

The 32 year old veteran, who made over 90 appearances for both Utd and the Netherlands national team, knows the 20 year old well.

The two starred alongside each other in yet another successful league winning campaign for Ajax last season.

Former United boss and the duo’s international manager, Louis van Gaal, has also advised the 20 year old not to jump ship yet, with the World Cup forthcoming.

“I think a player of his quality can play in the Premier League. That is not a problem,’ Van Gaal said.

“If he has to make this big step now, that’s the question.

“It is not so wise I think [to move to United]. He has to play.” (source: The Athletic).

While United look to rebuild, the Ajax connection remains strong through new boss Erik ten Hag.

Timber’s reputation had grown hugely under the new United manager and he would surely fit right in to a new look Red Devils team if brought in.

Being reunited with his former boss at Old Trafford could be the persuading factor in any potential move.

